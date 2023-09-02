Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey is the setting for the Hampton Pirates' (0-0) matchup against the Grambling Tigers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Hampton was a bottom-25 scoring offense last year, ranking 25th-worst with 20 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 60th in the FCS (27.1 points allowed per game). Grambling was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 16th-worst with 300.7 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 78th in the FCS (392.1 yards allowed per game).

Below in this story, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on NFL Network.

Grambling vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Harrison, New Jersey

Harrison, New Jersey Venue: Red Bull Arena

Grambling vs. Hampton Key Statistics (2022)

Grambling Hampton 300.7 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.4 (114th) 392.1 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.5 (28th) 152 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (102nd) 148.7 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.1 (99th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Grambling Stats Leaders (2022)

Quaterius Hawkins connected on 47.1% of his passes to throw for 928 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Maurice Washington averaged 53.5 rushing yards per game and tallied seven rushing touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV ran for one touchdown on 380 yards a year ago.

Lyndon Rash averaged 47 yards on 2.9 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Claude Coleman averaged 21.5 receiving yards on 0.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Noah Bean averaged 14.5 receiving yards per game on 0.8 targets per game a season ago.

Hampton Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Malcolm Mays put up 1,526 passing yards (138.7 per game), a 55.3% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also added 171 rushing yards on 48 carries with one rushing TD (averaging 15.5 rushing yards per game).

Last year Darran Butts took 95 carries for 505 yards (45.9 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Elijah Burris put up 289 yards on 64 carries (26.3 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

Jadakis Bonds picked up 44 receptions for 759 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He was targeted 46 times, and averaged 69 yards per game.

Tyler Thompson amassed 256 yards on 19 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 21 times, and averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game.

Romon Copeland's stat line last season: 227 receiving yards, 14 catches, two touchdowns, on 10 targets.

