How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 2
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In one of the two matchups on the Liga MX slate on Friday, Mazatlan FC and FC Juarez take the pitch at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
How to watch all the action in the Liga MX on Friday is included here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Juarez vs Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC (1-3-2) is on the road to match up with FC Juarez (3-2-1) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Favorite: FC Juarez (-115)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+290)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Puebla FC vs Club Tijuana de Caliente
Club Tijuana de Caliente (1-2-2) travels to play Puebla FC (1-1-4) at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Puebla FC (+125)
- Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+200)
- Draw: (+255)
