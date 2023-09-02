Louisiana Tech vs. SMU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The SMU Mustangs (0-0) face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 66.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.
Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-20.5)
|66.5
|-1100
|+700
|DraftKings
|SMU (-20.5)
|66.5
|-1350
|+800
|FanDuel
|SMU (-20.5)
|66.5
|-1450
|+810
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-909
|+600
|Tipico
|SMU (-20)
|-
|-1200
|+700
Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has not won against the spread this year in one games with a spread.
Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
