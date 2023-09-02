Michael Brantley vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Luis Severino) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)
- Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Brantley picked up at least one hit 49 times last year in 64 games played (76.6%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (28.1%).
- He hit a home run in five of 64 games in 2022 (7.8%), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his 64 games a year ago, Brantley picked up an RBI (17 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 24 of 64 games last season (37.5%) he scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he scored more than once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.265
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|14/14
|K/BB
|16/17
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combined to allow 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.64, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
