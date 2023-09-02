The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) visit the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Oklahoma compiled 32.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 32nd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 99th, giving up 30.0 points per contest. Arkansas State compiled 25.0 points per game on offense last season (85th in the FBS), and it ranked 107th defensively with 31.4 points allowed per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics (2022)

Oklahoma Arkansas State 474.0 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.8 (120th) 461.0 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.1 (72nd) 219.4 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.2 (128th) 254.6 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.6 (71st) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (3rd) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (124th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders (2022)

Dillon Gabriel recorded a passing stat line last year of 3,168 yards with a 62.7% completion rate (230-for-367), 25 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 243.7 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 89 carries for 317 yards and six TDs.

Last season, Eric Gray ran for 1,364 yards on 213 attempts (104.9 yards per game) and scored 11 times. Gray also collected 33 catches for 229 yards.

Jovantae Barnes put up 519 yards on 116 carries (39.9 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Marvin Mims grabbed 54 passes (on 92 targets) for 1,083 yards (83.3 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Brayden Willis also impressed receiving last year. He collected 39 receptions for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 62 times.

Jalil Farooq grabbed 37 passes on 60 targets for 466 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 35.8 receiving yards per game.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders (2022)

James Blackman threw for an average of 205.9 passing yards per game and tossed 14 touchdowns last season.

Johnnie Lang Jr. averaged 34.9 rushing yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. Lang added two receptions per game to average 19.8 receiving yards.

Brian Snead rushed for 299 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Seydou Traore was targeted 5.7 times per game and racked up 655 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Champ Flemings grabbed one touchdown and had 492 receiving yards (41.0 ypg) in 2022.

Jeff Foreman grabbed 30 passes on his way to 491 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or Arkansas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.