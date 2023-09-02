The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the SE Louisiana Lions (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Mississippi State averaged 31.6 points per game offensively last year (43rd in the FBS), and it allowed 23.1 points per game (40th) on the defensive side of the ball. SE Louisiana ranked 80th in total defense last season (395.1 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FCS with 441 total yards per game.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on SEC Network.

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics (2022)

SE Louisiana Mississippi State 441 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.9 (57th) 395.1 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.5 (42nd) 198.6 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 82.5 (129th) 242.4 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.4 (10th) 5 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 6 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (35th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Eli Sawyer threw for an average of 123.5 yards passing per game and threw for 11 touchdowns last season.

Carlos Washington Jr. accumulated 715 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Cephus Johnson rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Gage Larvadain averaged 53.6 yards on 4.5 receptions per game and racked up two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Maurice Massey averaged 40.4 receiving yards on 2.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

CJ Turner worked his way to four receiving touchdowns and 396 receiving yards (30.5 ypg) last season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders (2022)

Will Rogers recorded a passing stat line last year of 3,963 yards with a 67.9% completion rate (414-for-610), 35 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 304.8 yards per game.

Last season Jo'Quavious Marks took 113 carries for 582 yards (44.8 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 48 passes for 288 yards (22.2 per game).

Dillon Johnson ran for 499 yards on 90 carries (38.4 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year. He also made his name known on the passing side with 47 receptions for 274 yards (21.1 per game).

Rara Thomas hauled in 44 catches for 626 yards (48.2 per game) while being targeted 69 times. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Rufus Harvey also impressed receiving last year. He had 53 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times.

Lideatrick Griffin hauled in 40 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns, putting up 38.6 yards per game last season.

