The Alabama State Hornets (0-0) and the Southern Jaguars (0-0) square off on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at New ASU Stadium in a battle of SWAC opponents.

Alabama State sported the 20th-best defense last season in terms of total yards (329.6 yards allowed per game), but it ranked 21st-worst offensively (310.5 yards per game). Southern ranked 45th in total offense this year (397.9 yards per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 397.9 yards allowed per game.

Southern vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: New ASU Stadium

Southern vs. Alabama State Key Statistics (2022)

Southern Alabama State 397.9 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.5 (103rd) 293.6 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.6 (24th) 201.8 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.4 (96th) 196.2 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.2 (88th) 10 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

BeSean McCray completed 58.7% of his passes to throw for 1,616 and 13 touchdowns last season. McCray also contributed with his legs, accumulating seven touchdowns on 46.8 yards per game.

Karl Ligon averaged 47.3 rushing yards per game and scored five rushing touchdowns.

Cassius Allen averaged 33.9 yards on 2.2 receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

August Pitre III averaged 27.4 receiving yards on two targets per game in 2022, scoring three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 301 receiving yards (25.1 ypg) last season.

Alabama State Stats Leaders (2022)

Dematrius Davis recorded a passing stat line last season of 1,201 yards with a 59.5% completion rate (94-for-158), seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 109.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 70 carries for 165 yards and two TDs.

Jacory Merritt racked up 470 rushing yards (42.7 per game) and four touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 13 catches for 167 yards.

Santo Dunn ran for 414 yards on 68 carries (37.6 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

In the previous season, Kisean Johnson grabbed 27 passes (on 23 targets) for 468 yards (42.5 per game). He also found the end zone two times.

Jeremiah Hixon amassed 355 yards on 30 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 32.3 receiving yards per game.

Isaiah Scott grabbed 20 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown, putting up 24.2 yards per game last year.

