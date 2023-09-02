The South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) visit the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Tulane ranked 31st in total offense (441.5 yards per game) and 47th in total defense (360.4 yards allowed per game) last year. South Alabama put up 31.2 points per game on offense last season (47th in the FBS), and it ranked 26th on defense with 21.3 points allowed per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below

Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. South Alabama Key Statistics (2022)

Tulane South Alabama 441.5 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.5 (42nd) 360.4 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (33rd) 204.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.3 (66th) 236.6 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.2 (30th) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Tulane Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Michael Pratt recorded 3,010 passing yards (215 per game), a 63.6% completion percentage (215-for-338), 27 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He also added 478 rushing yards on 129 carries with 10 rushing TDs (averaging 34.1 yards per game).

Tyjae Spears racked up 1,581 rushing yards (112.9 per game) and 19 touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 22 catches for 256 yards and two scores.

Shae Wyatt amassed 35 receptions for 692 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was targeted 57 times, and averaged 49.4 yards per game.

Deuce Watts also impressed receiving last year. He bagged 33 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times.

Jha'Quan Jackson reeled in 33 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 39.6 yards per game last year.

South Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Carter Bradley completed 64.6% of his passes to throw for 3,343 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

La’Damian Webb averaged 81.4 rushing yards and collected 13 rushing touchdowns. Webb complemented his rushing performance with 1.6 receptions per game to average 16.4 receiving yards.

Last season Braylon McReynolds rushed for 326 yards and hauled in passes for 226 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Devin Voisin was targeted 6.8 times per game and racked up 882 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jalen Wayne averaged 63 receiving yards on 7.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring nine touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy worked his way to six receiving touchdowns and 803 receiving yards (61.8 ypg) last season.

