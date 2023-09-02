UTSA vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Houston Cougars (0-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.
UTSA vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-1.5)
|59.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|UTSA (-1.5)
|60.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-1.5)
|59.5
|-122
|+102
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+105
|-125
|Tipico
|UTSA (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends
- UTSA covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread last season.
- The Roadrunners covered the spread five times last season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Houston won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- The Cougars were 3-1 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|UTSA
|To Win the AAC
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
