CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes nine games that feature teams from the CUSA. To make sure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Maine Black Bears at Florida International Panthers
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at UTEP Miners
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Illinois Leathernecks at New Mexico State Aggies
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at BYU Cougars
|10:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
