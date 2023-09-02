Wisconsin vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-3600
|+1500
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-4000
|+1400
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-5000
|+1450
|Tipico
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|-
|-4000
|+1200
Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Wisconsin compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record last year.
- The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
- Buffalo compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last year.
Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|Buffalo
|To Win the MAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
