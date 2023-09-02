Yordan Alvarez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .288.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 64 of 88 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.9%).
- In 23.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (45.5%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those games (26.1%).
- He has scored in 49 games this year (55.7%), including 10 multi-run games (11.4%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.269
|AVG
|.308
|.375
|OBP
|.421
|.456
|SLG
|.673
|16
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|45
|42/23
|K/BB
|33/28
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Severino (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 6.64 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 6.64 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
