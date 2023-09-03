Alex Bregman vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.449 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 walks while batting .264.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- In 87 of 136 games this season (64.0%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).
- In 16.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (41.2%), with two or more RBI in 22 of those games (16.2%).
- In 48.5% of his games this season (66 of 136), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.269
|AVG
|.260
|.373
|OBP
|.355
|.422
|SLG
|.466
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|51
|34/39
|K/BB
|45/38
|4
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.3 per game).
- King makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 43 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him.
