Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take on the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 180 total home runs.

Houston ranks eighth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Astros are eighth in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (689 total runs).

The Astros' .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.291).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (9-2) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Javier heads into this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this year heading into this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo

