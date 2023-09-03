Houston Astros (77-60) will take on the New York Yankees (67-69) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 3 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Kyle Tucker will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Astros are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+115). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.66 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 54, or 56.8%, of the 95 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Astros have gone 42-32 (56.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Yankees have won in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have a mark of 11-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Michael Brantley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -105 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.