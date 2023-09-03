Chas McCormick vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick -- with an on-base percentage of .292 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- McCormick is batting .304 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- McCormick has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (17.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has an RBI in 31 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (42.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.308
|AVG
|.257
|.377
|OBP
|.350
|.571
|SLG
|.456
|20
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|48/15
|K/BB
|50/19
|9
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will send King (3-5) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw four scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 43 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.96 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.