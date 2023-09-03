Jeremy Pena vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (118 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees and Michael King on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .260 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 124 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.2% of them.
- He has homered in 8.1% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 32 games this season (25.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.248
|AVG
|.273
|.325
|OBP
|.324
|.382
|SLG
|.401
|21
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|42/22
|K/BB
|67/15
|8
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw four scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 43 games this season. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
