On Sunday, Jose Altuve (batting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .312.

Altuve has had a hit in 45 of 65 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits 21 times (32.3%).

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 58.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.5%.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .276 AVG .343 .393 OBP .412 .414 SLG .591 9 XBH 19 3 HR 7 13 RBI 21 27/21 K/BB 23/16 5 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings