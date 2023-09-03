The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 1.5 points in the matchup. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Florida State Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-1.5) 56.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings LSU (-1.5) 56.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel LSU (-1.5) 56.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +100 -120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico LSU (-2) - -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

  • LSU covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread last season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season, the Tigers had an ATS record of 4-4.
  • Florida State covered eight times in 13 games with a spread last year.
  • The Seminoles covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200
To Win the SEC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

