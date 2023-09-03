LSU vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the No. 5 LSU Tigers' (0-0) matchup against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 1.5 points in the game. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
LSU vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-1.5)
|56.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|LSU (-1.5)
|56.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|LSU (-1.5)
|56.5
|-122
|+100
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+105
|-125
|Tipico
|LSU (-2)
|-
|-130
|+110
LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- LSU put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Tigers were 4-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Florida State compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Seminoles covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the SEC
|+450
|Bet $100 to win $450
