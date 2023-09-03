The New Orleans Saints at the moment have the 15th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +115
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

  • New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
  • On defense, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).
  • The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.
  • As the underdog, New Orleans had only two victories (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.
  • The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Saints Player Futures

Marshon Lattimore Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Cameron Jordan Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Alvin Kamara Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Michael Thomas Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Tyrann Mathieu Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Derek Carr MVP Odds
Bryan Bresee Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Chris Olave Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Titans - +10000
2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000
3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600
4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000
5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600
6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000
7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000
8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000
9 November 5 Bears - +6000
10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000
BYE - - - -
12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000
13 December 3 Lions - +2200
14 December 10 Panthers - +8000
15 December 17 Giants - +6600
16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000
17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000
18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

