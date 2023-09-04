Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.458 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 56th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 88 of 137 games this season (64.2%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (29.2%).
- Looking at the 137 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (16.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 56 games this year (40.9%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48.9% of his games this year (67 of 137), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (13.1%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|68
|.273
|AVG
|.260
|.375
|OBP
|.355
|.423
|SLG
|.466
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|51
|34/39
|K/BB
|45/38
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.16 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
