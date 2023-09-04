Monday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (76-60) squaring off against the Houston Astros (77-61) at 4:05 PM ET (on September 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the mound, while J.P. France (10-5) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those games.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 20 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (690 total, five per game).

The Astros have the seventh-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule