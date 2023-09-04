How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are the hottest hitters on the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, who play on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 180 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- Houston is eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 690.
- The Astros have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.289 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to J.P. France (10-5) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
- He has 12 quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- In 19 starts, France has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Dane Dunning
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Rich Hill
