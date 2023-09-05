Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (76-61) and the Houston Astros (78-61) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on September 5.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (10-9, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (11-3, 2.69 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 54 (56.2%) of those contests.

Houston has entered 96 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 54-42 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 53.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 703.

The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule