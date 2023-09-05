Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .727 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .274 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 121st and he is 106th in slugging.
- Dubon has had a hit in 78 of 109 games this year (71.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.7%).
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 30 games this year (27.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.3%).
- He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.0%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.253
|AVG
|.292
|.280
|OBP
|.324
|.342
|SLG
|.456
|12
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|29
|26/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (11-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
