Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-17) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (30-7) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at College Park Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Liberty

Dallas averages 7.4 more points per game (87.1) than New York give up to opponents (79.7).

The Wings have compiled a 14-7 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 41.9% from the field.

Dallas is knocking down 31.8% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 34.1% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Wings are 11-6 in games when the team makes more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Dallas rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 0.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

While the Wings are averaging 87.1 points per game in 2023, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 90.1 a contest.

Over their previous 10 games, the Wings are making 7.3 treys per contest, 0.5 more than their season average (6.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (36.1%) compared to their season average (31.8%).

Wings Injuries