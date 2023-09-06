Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Bregman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 139 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.5% of them.
- In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has an RBI in 57 of 139 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 69 times this season (49.6%), including 19 games with multiple runs (13.7%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.273
|AVG
|.269
|.375
|OBP
|.365
|.423
|SLG
|.472
|18
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|53
|34/39
|K/BB
|46/39
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts through 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5).
