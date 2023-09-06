Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.386 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .287 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 35 walks.
- McCormick will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last outings.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 62 of 94 games this year (66.0%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (30.9%).
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.308
|AVG
|.268
|.377
|OBP
|.362
|.571
|SLG
|.469
|20
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|30
|48/15
|K/BB
|52/20
|9
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Rangers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 17th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.