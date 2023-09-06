Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .591 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-6) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .267 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Pena has had a hit in 83 of 127 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 38 times (29.9%).

He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (26.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (8.7%).

He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .253 AVG .280 .328 OBP .328 .386 SLG .402 21 XBH 19 5 HR 5 23 RBI 25 42/22 K/BB 67/15 8 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings