Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.374) and total hits (144) this season.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Tucker has had a hit in 95 of 136 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 37 times (27.2%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 56 games this year (41.2%), including 27 multi-RBI outings (19.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|.260
|AVG
|.317
|.338
|OBP
|.405
|.430
|SLG
|.580
|24
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|61
|34/30
|K/BB
|43/40
|11
|SB
|15
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Scherzer (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5).
