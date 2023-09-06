Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Michael Brantley, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)
- Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- In 76.6% of his 64 games last season, Brantley picked up a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In five of 64 games last year, he went yard (7.8%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Brantley picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his 64 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of them (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 24 of his 64 games a season ago (37.5%), with more than one run scored four times (6.3%).
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.265
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|14/14
|K/BB
|16/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
