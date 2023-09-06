Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.538 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 54 walks.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.8% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this year (23.9%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in 41 games this year (44.6%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (26.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 92 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.269
|AVG
|.310
|.375
|OBP
|.426
|.449
|SLG
|.673
|16
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|17
|32
|RBI
|47
|42/23
|K/BB
|33/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (12-5) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5).
