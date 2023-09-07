Michael Thomas, who is currently the 45th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (109th overall), posted 35.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 109th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the New Orleans Saints WR.

Michael Thomas Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 35.10 103.88 - Overall Rank 284 119 109 Position Rank 111 41 45

Michael Thomas 2022 Stats

Thomas posted 10.1 receiving yards on 1.3 targets per game last year, scoring three TDs.

Thomas accumulated 17.7 fantasy points -- five receptions, 57 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, Thomas finished with a season-low 4.9 fantasy points, via these numbers: five receptions, 49 yards, on five targets.

Michael Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 17.7 8 5 57 2 Week 2 Buccaneers 12.5 9 6 65 1 Week 3 @Panthers 4.9 5 5 49 0

