Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 in his last games.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 91 of 140 games this season (65.0%), including 42 multi-hit games (30.0%).

Looking at the 140 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (15.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has driven home a run in 57 games this year (40.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 70 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 71 .273 AVG .271 .375 OBP .365 .423 SLG .474 18 XBH 32 9 HR 13 39 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 46/39 4 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings