Play progresses at the San Diego Open, with Louisa Chirico in the round of 32 against Danielle Collins. Chirico is +10000 to win at Barnes Tennis Center.

Chirico at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-16

September 8-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Chirico's Next Match

Chirico will be in the San Diego Open round of 32 after beating Renata Zarazua 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, and now meets Collins on Tuesday, September 12 at 1:00 PM ET.

Chirico Stats

Chirico is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over No. 179-ranked Zarazua in the qualifying round on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Chirico is 12-8 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament win.

Chirico has a match record of 8-5 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Chirico has played 20 matches and 22.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Chirico has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Chirico has won 57.3% of her service games, and she has won 31% of her return games.

Chirico has won 33.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 57.9% of her service games during that timeframe.

