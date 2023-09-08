Yainer Diaz vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 4, when he went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI against the Rangers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .283 with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 10 walks.
- Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with two homers.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 61 of 92 games this year (66.3%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (26.1%).
- In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 41.3% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (41.3%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.327
|AVG
|.239
|.343
|OBP
|.269
|.629
|SLG
|.447
|22
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|24
|29/3
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres are sending Snell (12-9) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 2.55 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.55), 33rd in WHIP (1.252), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
