Houston Astros (80-62) will play the San Diego Padres (67-75) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, September 9 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Kyle Tucker will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +110 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is listed in this matchup.

Astros vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.65 ERA) vs Seth Lugo - SD (6-6, 3.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Astros and Padres matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (-135), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Astros are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 97 times and won 54, or 55.7%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 42-33 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Padres have a mark of 4-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Padres have a record of 1-2.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Brantley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -225 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.