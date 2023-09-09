Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Houston Astros-San Diego Padres matchup at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Javier Stats

The Astros' Cristian Javier (9-3) will make his 27th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 26 starts this season.

Javier has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Sep. 3 6.0 4 3 3 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 4.0 6 4 4 4 6 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 5.0 7 3 3 3 3 at Marlins Aug. 15 4.2 6 5 4 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 3 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 149 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .272/.369/.449 so far this season.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has recorded 130 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.364/.424 so far this year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 8 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 4 2-for-6 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.