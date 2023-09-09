Jeremy Pena vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 29 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .267.
- Pena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400.
- Pena has had a hit in 85 of 129 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 39 times (30.2%).
- In 7.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven home a run in 33 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 42.6% of his games this season (55 of 129), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (12.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.327
|OBP
|.329
|.388
|SLG
|.404
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|25
|44/22
|K/BB
|69/15
|8
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
