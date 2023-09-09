On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .315.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this year (48 of 70), with multiple hits 23 times (32.9%).

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 70), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has driven in a run in 23 games this season (32.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (57.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Padres

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .266 AVG .355 .378 OBP .420 .395 SLG .678 9 XBH 24 3 HR 12 13 RBI 26 31/21 K/BB 25/16 5 SB 8

Padres Pitching Rankings