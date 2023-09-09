Louisiana vs. Old Dominion: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) will meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Ragin' Cajuns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.
Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-6)
|51.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Louisiana (-6.5)
|51.5
|-245
|+200
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-5.5)
|51.5
|-255
|+205
|Tipico
|Louisiana (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+200
Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Louisiana has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 6 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Old Dominion is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
- The Monarchs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Louisiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
