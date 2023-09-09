Mauricio Dubon vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on September 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.
- Dubon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Dubon has gotten a hit in 80 of 111 games this season (72.1%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (26.1%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Dubon has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (49.5%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|58
|.253
|AVG
|.292
|.280
|OBP
|.323
|.342
|SLG
|.453
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|30
|26/8
|K/BB
|35/8
|1
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Lugo (6-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
