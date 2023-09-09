After going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is hitting .316 with a double and two home runs.

In 50.0% of his games this season (three of six), Brantley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.

In six games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Brantley has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (three of six), with more than one RBI three times (50.0%).

He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .250 AVG .364 .250 OBP .333 .625 SLG .727 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 0/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

