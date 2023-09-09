Southern vs. Jackson State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Our computer model predicts the Jackson State Tigers will take down the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Ace W. Mumford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Southern vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Jackson State (-20.1)
|32.5
|Jackson State 26, Southern 6
Jaguars vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Southern
|10
|14
|--
|--
|10
|14
|Jackson State
|23.5
|17.5
|--
|--
|--
|--
