Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Tulane Green Wave and Ole Miss Rebels go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Green Wave. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Ole Miss vs. Tulane? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Tulane vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (+7) Under (66.5) Tulane 33, Ole Miss 25

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Green Wave have a 30.8% chance to win.

The Green Wave are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Green Wave one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Tulane games this season have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 16 less than the point total in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 73 7 73 7 -- -- Tulane 37 17 37 17 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.