The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) hit the road to play the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Ole Miss has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (73 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Tulane ranks 50th in the FBS (37 points per game), and it is 54th defensively (17 points allowed per game).

Tulane vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Tulane vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Tulane Ole Miss 436 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 667 (20th) 265 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (27th) 142 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (72nd) 294 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 524 (1st) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane this season. He has 294 passing yards (294 per game) while completing 93.3% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 39 yards (39 ypg) on 11 carries.

Makhi Hughes has run the ball eight times for 41 yards.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in 106 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Lawrence Keys III has put up a 96-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Chris Brazzell II's four targets have resulted in four receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss so far this season. He has 334 passing yards, completing 78.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 36 yards (36 ypg) on four carries.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 60 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Tre Harris' leads his squad with 133 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of eight targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has put up a 111-yard season so far, hauling in six passes on six targets.

Kyirin Heath has a total of 48 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three throws.

