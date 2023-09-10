Alex Bregman and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres and Matt Waldron on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 51 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
  • Bregman will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 in his last outings.
  • In 65.5% of his games this season (93 of 142), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 15.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 57 games this season (40.1%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 70 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
71 GP 71
.272 AVG .271
.372 OBP .365
.421 SLG .474
19 XBH 32
9 HR 13
39 RBI 53
34/39 K/BB 46/39
4 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Padres will look to Waldron (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
