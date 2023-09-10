Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (81-62) will host Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (67-76) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 10, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Astros (-145). The total for the game is set at 10 runs.

Astros vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (10-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Matt Waldron - SD (0-2, 5.12 ERA)

Astros vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Padres Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -155 +130 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -145 +120 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 55 out of the 98 games, or 56.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 36-25 (winning 59% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Astros went 2-4 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Padres have won in 11, or 32.4%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Padres have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Brantley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+110) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -225 - 1st

