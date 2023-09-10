The Houston Astros host the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.